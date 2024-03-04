Angry Mob Beats Two Police Escorts To Death In Edo

Angry youths at the weekend killed two mobile police officers and injured two others over the death of a motorcyclist and his passenger.

The incident happened in Ikpeshi community, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo state.

It was gathered that trouble started when a vehicle with four police officers ran into a motorcycle, resulting in the death of the rider and his passenger.

The policemen, it was learnt were in a Hilux van as escort to a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje, when they hit the Okada, killing the victims on the spot.

The youths were said to have invaded the Edo State Security Volunteer Network (vigilante) office where the policemen were deatined.

They overran the facility and beat two of them to death, while members of the vigilante group were able to rescue the other two who are currently receiving treatment.

The angry youths were said to have also vandalized the office while threatening to deal with the vigilante members for rescuing the police officers.

Sources said the affected officers were from Police Mobile Force 19, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

“One Toyota Hilux van conveying four officers namely Inspector Brownson Brown, Inspector Abubaka Fakkuk, Sergeant Taiye Ojiefo and Sergeant Elisha John attached to Police Mobile Force 19 Port Harcourt on escort duty with Hon Emmanuel Agbaje, former Edo State House Assembly member when they involved in an accident,” a source said.

Confirming the incident, Chidi Nwabuzor, Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, said the deceased officers were not from the state’s command but were on a convoy passing through the state.

Reacting, Hon Tajudeen Alade, chairman, Akoko-Edo local government, condemned the act by the youths.

While stating that those involved would be brought to book, he commended the vigilante for being able to rescue two officers.