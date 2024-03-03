Residents Break Into Govt Warehouse In Abuja, Steal Food Items





Nigerians broke into a government storage facility in Gwagwa town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday, and looted stored food items.

Some residents, who spoke , said youths in their number broke into the warehouse located around Tasha area of the community around 7 am, looting bags of maize and grain.

A resident, Jaafar Aminu, said the looting continued unhindered till 9 am when he spoke .

He said some residents as well as persons from neighboring Jiwa and Karmo town trooped towards the site with the intention of partaking in the loot.

He said the situation caused a grid lock on Gwagwa-Karmo road, that leads to Dei-Dei and Jabi axis, respectively.

Aminu disclosed that he left the location with bruises.

Another resident, Christopher Agbo,said the looters did not spare even protectors used to barricade the site as they picked anything deemed useful from the warehouse.

It will be recalled that the warehouse was also looted during the Covid-19 lockdown. Grain bags as well as pumping machines meant for intervention were stolen from the site by the looters.

After raiding the store, the rampaging youths headed towards Idu Industrial Estate, an area that hosts warehouses owned by individuals and also government.

There was no presence of security operatives to check the attacks at the time of filing this report.

But when contacted, FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the police were already on ground trying to control the situation.