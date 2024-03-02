Tinubu Eulogises Pastor Adeboye On 82nd Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye on his 82nd birthday. 

Pastor Adeboye's birthday comes up on Saturday, March 2.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, via the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation X handle. 

The statement reads: "President Bola Tinubu celebrates the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he marks his birthday on March 2, 2024. 

"The President congratulates Pastor Adeboye on hitting another milestone and joins the Body of Christ in thanksgiving for the General Overseer's remarkable life of impact that transcends cultures and borders. 

 

"President Tinubu thanks the Lord's own servant for his regular prayers for the country and his wise counsel, noting his patriotic zeal and manifest determination to see Nigeria succeed. 

 

"The President prays for the continual well-being of the General Overseer and his wife, in addition to many more years in the service of God Almighty."


