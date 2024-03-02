Photos Of How Saudi Arabian Medical Team Separates Nigerian Conjoined Twins In Riyadh

A Saudi Arabian medical team has successfully carried out the separation surgery of Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

This was done following the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister as revealed in a statement by the Press Attache at the Royal Embassy Of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, Mohammed Alsahabi.





Sharing photos via hos X handle on Friday, March 1, Bashir Ahmad, media aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, wrote: “In a landmark medical breakthrough, the Saudi Arabian team of doctors and surgeons successfully completed the separation surgery for Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital within King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

“The surgery was funded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as disclosed by the Saudi Press Attaché in Nigeria, Mohammed Alsahabi.”