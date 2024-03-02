Customs Intercepts N1bn Fake Drugs, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command, has intercepted sacks of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs valued at over N1.8 billion.

This was made known by the Customs Area Controller Comptroller Ben Oramalugo during a press briefing at the Command headquarters on Thursday, February 29.

The Nigerian Customs issued a statement on its X handle on Friday, March 1, to make this known.

Part of the statement reads:" The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command, has intercepted sacks of fake Pharmaceutical drugs worth over N1.8billion.

"Customs Area Controller Comptroller Ben Oramalugo disclosed this to reporters during a press briefing at the Command headquarters on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

"Comptroller Ben stated that the Commands anti-smuggling activities have been strategically positioned to ensure the Federal Government's policy on border closure is totally enforced by preventing the importation of prohibited items harmful to the great citizens of Nigeria. He also expressed the effort to prevent the exportation of essential food resources for individual economic gains by some economic saboteurs."