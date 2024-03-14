Sanwoolu Elevates Gboyega Akosile To Special Adviser Media

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has elevated his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, to Special Adviser, Media and Publicity.

The appointment, which took immediate effect, was announced on Wednesday in a letter dated March 13, 2024, and signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro.

"I wish to convey the approval of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, of your new appointment as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (Non-Cabinet Rank) to Mr. Governor. The appointment takes effect from 13th March 2024 to 21st May 2027.

"In appointing you, the State Government expects you to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence, and selflessness in the discharge of your duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in you," the statement reads in part.

Before his new appointment, Akosile was the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu. He had earlier served as Media Adviser to the Governor during the 2019 governorship campaign and in the same capacity after the swearing-in of Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

He also served as Deputy Chief Press Secretary and later Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term in office.

Akosile holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Theatre Arts from both the University of Ilorin and University of Lagos respectively. He also bagged a Master of Business Administration degree, MBA at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU between 2008 and 2010.

He has over two decades of robust career and hands on experience in journalism, media and perception management.

In his new role, Akosile is expected to continue his media and perception management of the Governor and his administration, in line with the Government’s THEMES+ development agenda.