Celestial Church Worldwide Cancels All Engagements Over Oshoffa Daughter's Death

SAD, SORROWFUL, SUDDEN SHOCKING: PROPHETESS DEBORAH OSHOFFA BOWS OUT!....E.M.F. CANCELS ALL ENGAGEMENTS...* **POSTPONES ANOINTMENT EXERCISE.. INTERNATIONAL WORKERS RETREAT, et al

With pain in our hearts, tears in our eyes, a profound feeling of loss but in total submission to the will of the Almighty God, the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide and the Oshoffa Family announce the passage of PROPHETESS GBOLASERE DEBORAH OSHOFFA

This sad and devastating event occurred on Thursday, 14th March, 2024

Prophetess Deborah Gbolasere Oshoffa is the daughter of the founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, Saint S.B.J. Oshoffa

We grieve...This is paralysing!

E.M.F. CANCELS ALL ENGAGEMENTS

Numbed by the sudden demise of his dear Sister, PROPHETESS DEBORAH GBOLASERE OSHOFFA on Thursday, 14th March, 2024, the Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ, His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, has postponed all engagements till further notice.

ONGOING ANOINTMENT EXERCISE:

The ongoing anointment exercise is hereby suspended until after Easter. However, the present teeming crowd of intending anointees already at the Holy Land, Celestial City, Imeko, Ogun State, would be attended to today in sensitivity to their efforts and far flung distances covered to be present at Imeko.

INTERNATIONAL WORKERS RETREAT: The International Ministers and Workers Retreat scheduled to commence on Monday, 18th March is hereby postponed till further notice.

ALL OTHER ENGAGEMENTS INVOLVING THE PASTOR AND SPIRITUAL HEAD OF THE CELESTIAL CHURCH OF CHRIST WORLDWIDE ARE HEREBY PUT ON HOLD FOR NOW .

Thank you.





-Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala,

Head, Media and Publicity, C.C.C Worldwide.