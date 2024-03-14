POS Operator Gets N1m For Returning N10m Mistakenly Transferred To Him

A Kano based Point of Sales operator, Mohammed Sani Abdulrahman, Thursday received a gift of half a million Naira from a customer, who wrongly transferred N10,000,000 instead of N10,000 to his business account.

The gift was an appreciation by the customer and rightful owner of the money, who happened to be a businessman at Dawanau Grain Market in Kano Metropolis.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the police spokesman in Kano, recalled that the POS operator had on 21/12/2023 reported to the Bompai Police headquarters of the Command about the wrongful transfer that was made to his account.

The police statement explained that after three months of investigation, they were able to identify the owner of the excess money.

“After a painstaking investigation and being satisfied with proof of ownership, the money, the excess sum of Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira (N9,990,000) was returned to the owner’s same account.

“The owner admired the gesture, of which out of joy and with pleasure, he gave the POS operator a cash gift of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000:00)” said the statement.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel lauded the POS operator for his honesty and good conduct as well as praised the officers from the State CID for their honesty, integrity and professionalism.



