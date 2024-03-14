Ramadan: Hisbah Arrests 12 Adults For Not Fasting

Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested 12 adults caught eating in broad daylight while fasting is ongoing.

The arrest followed a raid carried out by the board at several places including areas around Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kofar Wambai, France road, Igbo road, Bata, Yankaba and Mallam Kato market.

The arrested persons are accused of shunning fasting despite announcement across radio stations and other media platforms about the sighting of the moon.

However, the accused persons said they are among those who won’t fast until they see the moon with their two eyes and were not aware of the announcement because they neither have radio nor mobile phones.

While the other confessed to eating cassava inside the market, another said he had an ulcer attack, hence the reason for eating.

The Deputy Commandant General of the board, Dr. Mujahidin Aminuddin Abubakar, said the raid would continue across all nooks and crannies of the state until everyone join the fasting in accordance with Islamic dictates.