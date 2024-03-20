Tragic : Tribute To Ali Brothers Of Nigerian Army By CKNNews

Lt Col Ali Abdullahi Hassan and Lt Jamilu Ali Hassan are of the same parentage

Both had the great ambition to serve their fatherland in the military

While Ali and Jamilu were enthusiastic to see their dreams but fate had an entirely different thing in mind

They're were making steady progress in their callings





Jamilu had risen to the position of a Lieutenant ( two stars) until sometime in 2019 when tragedy struck and he was killed in combat in Katsina State after an attack

Barely four years later in March 2024, another tragedy struck , his elder brother Lt Col Ali Hassan , the Commander of the 81st Amphibious Brigade of the Nigerian Army was ambushed and killed alongside 16 of his colleagues by youths of Otuama in Delta State

This ended the lifetime ambition of the two rising young officers

They died for Nigeria to be safer

May their souls rest in peace

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Editor in Chief of CKNNews