Building Collapses As Fire Guts Idumota Market

One of the buildings affected by the fire that engulfed buildings at Dosumu Market in the Idumota area of Lagos State on Wednesday has collapsed.

CKNNews had earlier reported that fire razed three buildings at the intersection of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo in Idumota.

Giving an update on the situation, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed, in a statement, that the fire spread to another building and one of the four buildings collapsed.

The statement by the Director, LSFRS, Margaret Adeseye, partly read, "An update on the fire emergency in Docemo reveals a significant reduction in the intensity of the blaze.

"The affected properties are identified as house numbers 47, 49, and 51.

"Tragically, house number 49 has collapsed due to the fire's intensity and the close proximity of buildings.

"Additionally, the fire spread to house number 53."