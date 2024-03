Report reaching CKNNEWS have it that Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan has won gold at the ongoing All African Games holding in Accra Ghana

Amusan the world record holder emerged victorious in the 100m hurdles

Her exact time was not available as at the time of this report

She also led Nigeria to win the 4 × 100m race finished few minutes ago with 43.5 seconds , Liberia came second and Ghana 3rd