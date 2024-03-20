Burna Boy, Davido , Wizkid Are Not Afrobeat Artistes ...CKN

Burna Boy, Davido , Wizkid Are Not Afrobeat Artistes

I hate listening and reading ignorant people referring to Davido , Wizkid , Burna Boy etc as Afrobeat artistes

This to me is pure ignorance

Afrobeat was invented by Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Fela's beat and what these current successful young mega artistes are churning out is different

There may be one or two infusions here like the horns and talking drums but its still not the same

What our younger artistes are churning out can be described as AFRO/HIPHOP and not Afrobeat

There are so many things infused into Afrobeat that our current megastars cannot do , though they call theirs AFRO BEATS

The nearest to an Afrobeat musician to me is Femi Kuti

So , let's tag this music appropriately as it should be

Chris Kehinde Nwandu was the former Artiste and Promotions Manager, Sony Music, Nigeria