Burna Boy, Davido , Wizkid Are Not Afrobeat Artistes ...CKN

Burna Boy, Davido , Wizkid Are Not Afrobeat Artistes 

I hate listening and reading ignorant people referring to Davido , Wizkid , Burna Boy etc as Afrobeat artistes 

This to me is pure ignorance 

Afrobeat was invented by Fela Anikulapo Kuti 

Fela's beat and what these current successful young mega artistes are churning out is different 

There may be one or two infusions here like the horns and talking drums but its still not the same 

What our younger artistes are churning out can be described as AFRO/HIPHOP and not Afrobeat 

There are so many things infused into Afrobeat that our current megastars cannot do , though they call theirs AFRO BEATS

The nearest to an Afrobeat musician to me is Femi Kuti

So , let's tag this music appropriately as it should be

Chris Kehinde Nwandu was the former Artiste and Promotions Manager, Sony Music, Nigeria

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

