Police Rescue Three Children, Arrest Female Kidnapper In Lagos School





The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected female kidnapper who invaded a school in the Ijegun area of the state and abducted three students between the ages of four and six.

The arrest was made after a case was reported to the Area M Police Command, Idimu by the headmaster of the school on Monday at about 3:30 p.m.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, the suspects were given a hot chase, leading to the arrest of the 40-year-old female suspect.

The three abducted children were rescued safely.

“However, the other unknown suspects escaped with an unregistered motorcycle on sighting the police.”

“The victims, who are between ages four and six have been reunited with their families and the suspect is in police custody,” he said.

Hundeyin further said that the investigation revealed that the suspect arrested allegedly kidnapped the children for criminal purposes.”

The Lagos police spokesperson also stated that preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspects had a motorbike on standby around the school.

Schools in the state have been charged by the state police command to ensure strict security around their facility.