I Am Not Afraid Of Death..Remi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu says at the age of 60 years, she is too old to be afraid of death.

The president’s wife said this at the palace of Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday.

The First Lady visited Bauchi to commission an Alternative High School and ICT centre.

But during the visit, the issue of a cleric, Sunusi Abubakar, who issued death threat against Tinubu’s wife, was discussed.

In a viral video, the cleric had described her as an infidel who should be killed, a comment he withdrew after nationwide outrage.

In her speech at the palace, the First Lady said, “I want to thank His Excellency for assuring me that I am safe but what I said is that I am too old to be afraid. If God has granted me 60 years, I think I shouldn’t be afraid of death but I thank God I had the courage to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us and this is the time to unite more than ever before.

“Nigeria needs prayers and we believe that God will answer our prayers. I am here today to perform official duty and also pay my Royal respect to His Royal Highness the Emir of Bauchi and to thank him for the warm reception we received today which is a great honour to me and I truly appreciate that.”

Earlier, Governor Bala Mohammed apologised to the wife of the President, on behalf of the entire people of Bauchi over the threat.

Mohammed had said, “You have distinguished yourself, not only as a distinguished senator, but a politician that has opened new frontiers of politics and politicking; because we have set aside all the differences of politics and partisanship and, of course I am aware of some of the challenges and threat to your life and person by somebody from this state. I was so disappointed and frustrated; but you made my day, as a courageous mother, you decided to come to Bauchi.

“Your Royal Highness, this distinguished lady has really shown that Nigeria is working, Nigeria is one and nobody can play politics with our lives. We are grateful and you are more important to us than our own lives and nothing will happen to you and we will deal with him and Allah will deal with him by the grace of God.

“On behalf of the Royal Highness and the people of Bauchi, we apologise for the national embarrassment; it will not happen again.”