Nigerians Take Femi Fani Kayode To The Cleaners Over Comments On Obi's VP Dati

 Nigerians have taken former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode to the cleaners over his comment on the Vice Candidate of Labour Party Ahmed Dati

FFK as he is called wrote this comment on a picture he posted on his social media handle where Datti was seen exchanging pleasantries with President Bola Tinubu 

"Dati the Daft quivers, shivers and bows before our leader and crawls on his little Obidient knees whilst wearing a big sheepish "I am sorry sir" smile on his fat Mauritanian face. Glory! 🙂👏🇳🇬💪🙏👍✊️✌️💥💯"


His comment attracted some of these reactions 




