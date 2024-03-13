Police Rearrest Primeboy Over Mohbad's Death

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that Ibrahim Owodunni, aka Primeboy, was interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, on Tuesday, owing to a petition filed by Wunmi, the wife of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It was learnt that Primeboy was arrested during a scheduled visit to the SCID alongside Ayobami Fisayo, aka Spending.

A source privy to the development said that Primeboy and Spending had been asked to visit the SCID every week since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Primeboy was, however, detained during Tuesday’s visit while Spending was released.

Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the afro singer was questioned over alleged defamation of character and other allegations cited in Wunmi’s petition.

He said, “One of the conditions under which he (Primeboy) was granted bail during Mohbad’s case was that he would come to the state CID every Tuesday to sign just to keep an eye on him so that he wouldn’t run away. So, he came in today and he took longer than usual. This is because Mohbad’s wife wrote a petition against him in which defamation of character was part of it. He was questioned on the allegation. After the questioning, I was told that the DC asked him to go. So, the SCID confirmed to me that he had left the place about five minutes ago (6.12pm).”

Meanwhile, the source disclosed that Primeboy had yet to leave the police facility around 8pm.

“It is not true. A lawyer, Barrister Emmanuel, who went to bail him, is still there. The IPO has not released him.”

During its probe, the police declared Primeboy wanted on October 4, 2023, after which he turned himself in two days later.

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, had filed an application in January at the coroner court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state, seeking to call more witnesses in the bid to unravel the cause of his son’s death.

The witnesses requested to testify before the court include Primeboy, Spending, and Boluwatife Adeyemo, aka Darosha; all of whom were alleged to have been with the deceased at the material time.

Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

Being a former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022.

The state Police Command had on September 18, 2023, inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death.

His death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, amongst others.

The body of Mohbad was on September 21, 2023, exhumed for autopsy to unravel the cause of his death.

Hundeyin had tweeted in September 2023 that an “autopsy has been concluded” and the police were “awaiting result.”