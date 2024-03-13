Akpabio Leads Senators To Aso Rock After PDP Member Ningi’s Suspension

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the leadership of the Senate at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming hours after the senate suspended Senator Abdul Ningi PDP Bauchi for three months following his criticism of the implementation of the 2024 budget.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and other top members of the Senate attended the meeting.

Ningi who represents Bauchi Central chairs the Northern Senators’ Forum and Senate Committee on Population, tendered his resignation after his suspension.