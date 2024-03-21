Police Raid Fake Alcoholic Drinks Factory In Lagos, Arrests Four

byCKN NEWS -
Policemen attached  to the Isokoko Division of the Lagos State Police Command have raided a house in Agege where fake drinks are being produced.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a video shared on his X handle on Thursday.

According to Hundeyin, during the raid, four persons believed to be the masterminds behind the illegal distillery were arrested, and fake drinks were recovered among others. 


His caption read, "Officers of Isokoko Division, acting on credible information, raided a house in Agege where fake alcoholic drinks were being produced. 


