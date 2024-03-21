Only Madonna University Produces Virgins As Graduates..Rev Father Ede

The founder of Madonna University, Nigeria, Reverend Father Emmanuel Edeh, has boasted that female students who enrol in the university as virgins always graduate as virgins because of the high morals instilled in them.

Edeh stated this in a video posted by Channels Television on Wednesday, while highlighting the university's focus on morals and discipline.

He also said that when people from abroad come to him seeking to marry a virgin, the only way is to come to Madonna University.

He said, “Madonna is a university where there is no secret cultism, molestation, examination malpractice, no bullying, zero tolerance for hard drugs. A zero tolerance for sexual immorality.

“It is only in this university that is clearly maintained that girls who enter the university as virgins graduate as virgins. They enter our university as virgins and graduate as virgins.

“Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when I meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And the only way to do that is to come to Madonna University."



