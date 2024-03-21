Bauchi Governor Visits Ailing Catholic Bishop

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, demonstrated his humane nature when he paid a get-well visit to the Bishop of Bauchi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Hilary Nanman Dechelem.

The bishop is currently recuperating from an undisclosed ailment at the hospital in Bauchi.

During the visit, Bala Mohammed, on behalf of the government and people of the state, sympathised with Bishop Nanman Dechelem, wishing him a quick recovery.

The governor further prayed to God for a swift return to perfect health for the clergyman, whom he described as a real man of God who was using the pulpit to preach peace and unity in the state.

Bala Mohammed assured that he and the entire people of Bauchi State are with the bishop at this moment of the trial of his faith, encouraging him to be strong and hopeful in God.

In his response, Bishop Hilary Dechelem described the visit as a surprise to him, as he did not have a premonition of such a visit, stressing that it was a morale booster for him.

The Bishop thanked the Governor for the surprise visit, saying that it will definitely aid his recovery from the ailment, as contained in a statement by Lawal Muazu Bauchi, New Media Aide to Bauchi State Governor.

