Viral Video: We Must Avenge Their Deaths, Soldier Speaks on Colleagues Killed In Delta

A Nigerian soldier, identified as Egitanghan G, has expressed his desire to be part of any operation seeking to avenge the deaths of the military personnel who were killed during a peace keeping mission in Delta State last week.

The soldier, who claims to be from Delta State, expressed outrage over what he called "rubbish comments" made about the deceased soldiers.

He highlighted his own experience fighting for his country and emphasized the sacrifices soldiers make to protect their homeland.

In a video posted on his TikTok handle on Wednesday, he said in pidgin English, "This message na for my Niger Delta brothers.

"When I dey read the comments about the things wey dem talk about our soldiers wey die for Delta State, na cry I dey cry because me na Delta boy.

"I know the things wey I dey face for this country. I don go Maiduguri spend four years, fight. I know how many Maiduguri soldiers wey come from Maiduguri wey die for their state to protect their land. I know how many Katsina people wey come from Katsina wey die for Katsina.

"But una get mind kill our soldiers for Delta State and all the South South people dey comment rubbish comment. They say whether soldiers wey die for North, whether them dey put them online?

"We no fit forgive anybody wey kill frontline soldiers. We must avenge their death. Even me wey be Warri boy, I pray make I dey among the operation.

"Una dey forget say those that live in glass house do not throw stone abi? If oil touch one hand, e go affect the other hand. As una don price, una must collect.

"Una forget say these soldiers get wife, get family, get mama wey dey pray for them as them dey protect the country.



