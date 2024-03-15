Police Arrest Kidnapper Posing As Lunatic In Lagos ( Picture)

The Nigeria Police Force has urged citizens to be cautious of criminals’ tricks and remain vigilant.

The force made the call after one Olaseinde Ojo, a suspected armed robber and kidnapper who disguises as a lunatic to lure victims, was arrested in Lagos State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Adejobi stated this while disclosing other achievements recorded by the NPF is its fight against criminals.

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in their quest to tackle crimes and criminality across the country have once again recorded milestone achievements in various areas.





It is our responsibility as the lead Security Agency in Nigeria to update the public of our efforts to curb the menace of crimes in our society, and also educate Nigerians on the series of antics adopted by Criminals so as to guide against them





For instance, our operatives in Lagos State and FCT Command, having intensified their operational strategies, have successfully arrested several criminals connected to atrocious crimes. Among these is the arrest of one Olaseinde Ojo ‘m’, a suspected armed robber and kidnapper at Post Office, Isokoko who disguises as a lunatic to get close to his victims and rob or kidnap them.





Another arrest was made along Dolphin Bridge when the police operatives patrolling that axis intercepted a dispatch rider identified as Samson Shina ‘m’ in possession of a locally made pistol and some charms.





Similarly, operatives of the FCT command on stop at search duty around Taxi Park area, Abuja, accosted a motorcycle carrying 3 passengers one Usman Musa ‘m’ and 2 others, and found in their possession a locally fabricated Beretta pistol with 11 rounds of live ammunition. Search conducted in their premises also led to recovery of $5,800 fake dollar notes and other incriminating items.





Amid rising concerns about personal safety, the Nigeria Police urges citizens to remain vigilant and prioritize their security. With recent reports highlighting various incidents, including thefts, defilement, and assault, it's essential for individuals to take proactive measures. These include being sensitive to their surroundings, especially in unfamiliar areas, and avoiding isolated or poorly lit places, particularly at night. Moreover, members of the public are encouraged to keep their belongings secure and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. By staying alert and cautious, everyone can play a role in fostering a safer society for all, and we will not fall into the antics of the criminals.





ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

14TH MARCH, 2024.