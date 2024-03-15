EFCC Arrests 57 Internet Fraudsters In Edo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Command, have arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

This was disclosed in a post shared on the Commission's Faceook page on Thursday.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were arrested on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at different locations in Benin City following intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

The post read, "Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City.

"Items recovered from them include 12 exotic cars - four Mercedes-Benz GLK, two Mercedes Benz C300.

"Other items include one Mercedes-Benz 350, four Lexus ES350, one Lexus RX330, laptops and phones

"They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded."