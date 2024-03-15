Drunken Father Sleeps With 9 Year Old Daughter , Mistakes Her For Wife

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man for mistakenly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter, believing her to be his wife.

The suspect, Auwalu Shuaibu, confessed to the crime.

Adamawa police spokesman SP Suleiman Ngurore confirmed the arrest on 11 March 2024.

Auwalu expressed regret for his actions at the police headquarters in Yola Thursday, revealing that the incident happened after he returned from a meeting in Gizga.

Auwalu mentioned that he and his friend, Bashiru, went to buy welding materials, drank whisky and later went to the cattle market to buy hard drugs.

He said after returning home at around 6pm, he fell asleep and woke up to find his daughter beside him, whom he mistook for his wife after sleeping with her 

 Auwalu expressed regret and said he had given up drinking alcohol and using illicit substances.

SP Suleiman Yahaya Ngurore revealed that CP Dankombo Morris had ordered the prosecution of the suspect.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال