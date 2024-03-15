Drunken Father Sleeps With 9 Year Old Daughter , Mistakes Her For Wife

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man for mistakenly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter, believing her to be his wife.

The suspect, Auwalu Shuaibu, confessed to the crime.

Adamawa police spokesman SP Suleiman Ngurore confirmed the arrest on 11 March 2024.

Auwalu expressed regret for his actions at the police headquarters in Yola Thursday, revealing that the incident happened after he returned from a meeting in Gizga.

Auwalu mentioned that he and his friend, Bashiru, went to buy welding materials, drank whisky and later went to the cattle market to buy hard drugs.

He said after returning home at around 6pm, he fell asleep and woke up to find his daughter beside him, whom he mistook for his wife after sleeping with her

Auwalu expressed regret and said he had given up drinking alcohol and using illicit substances.

SP Suleiman Yahaya Ngurore revealed that CP Dankombo Morris had ordered the prosecution of the suspect.