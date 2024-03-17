Old Rangers Int. FC Players Get A Lifeline From Governor Soludo

Anambra state Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has hosted some surviving members of Old Rangers International Football Club, Enugu. It was reported that the Governor increased the monthly stipends of the 73-man group from N15,000 to N100,000. Some of these football legends have fallen on hard times despite their long- term service to club and country.

Post-civil war Nigeria, the football exploits of these legends did a lot for the psyche of the average Igbo man. They brought joy to our hearts and the champion spirits of courage and victory. Just like the music artists and pop stars of that era, who helped to galvanize the crest-fallen spirits of our people with their highlife tunes.





Governor Willie Obiano had also tried during his time to lift their spirits and had placed them on a monthly stipend. He funded medical expenses and other family expenses for many of them. I recall also that Governor Obiano funded a re-union of the pop stars, he gathered them for a concert coordinated by Sir Willie Nwokoye (Governor Obiano’s Principal Secretary) at Alex Ekwueme square, Awka. They featured live on the state broadcasting stations (radio and TV) reliving the old times. It was along that same spirit that Governor Obiano funded the Ozoemezina event in 2015, a ceremonial ceremony which signified the burial of Biafra’s war-dea*d. The ceremony which held at Alex Ekwueme Square Awka was massively attended, and brought together some of Biafra’s war heroes in what later became the public outing of many of them who have passed on now.





Anambra has always shown commitment and leadership in remembering our past heroes. This is hoping that other South-East states will start similar programs to appreciate our former heroes.





As the governor celebrates his 2nd year in office, this is rejoicing with Ndi Anambra on what has been achieved thus far, while encouraging the Governor and his team to do even more.





By Uche Nworah, Ph.D