Court Orders Forfeiture Of 36 Exotic Cars Stolen From Canada

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of 36 cars ‘allegedly stolen’ from Canada and brought to Nigeria.

The judge made the final forfeiture order after granting an application filed and argued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s counsel A. B. Abdul-Rasheed.

The EFCC said the vehicles were recovered from various auto shops in Lagos, such as Lekki-Ajah; Ojodu-Berger; Ikeja; Festac Town; Magodo and Ikota-Lekki.

It said they were recovered following intelligence by Royal Canadian Mounted Police that over 350 cars stolen from Canada were shipped into Nigeria and were on display for sale at different auto shops.

The respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/2051/2023 were Wilmon Autos Nigeria Limited; Ikeoyi Enterprises; Ichie Autos; Bounce Autos; Assured Motors Emeko Auto; CNC Auto; Green Hill Auto; First Core Auto; Samuel Motors; Unique Motors; Nice and Rich Auto; Overall Properties; GIDI Auto and Chris Jane Auto Nigeria Limited.

Some of the forfeited stolen vehicles are a 2017 Model Toyota Rav 4; 2019 Toyota Tacoma 2019; 2019 Lexus RX 350; Lexus RX350; 2019 Model 5 FORD FI50; 2018 Model Honda CRV; 2020 Toyota Tacoma; a Land Rover and a 2020 Lexus RX 350.

Others include a 2016 Toyota 4Runner; a Range Rover; Lexus 460; Ford F150 2018 Model; 2019 Lexus RX 350; 2020 Lexus RX 350; 2021 Lexus RX 350 Sport; Honda Civic Touring; Honda Pilot Suv; 2020 Range Rover Suv; Toyota 4Runner SUV; ToyotaHighlander, and 2018 Toyota Tacoma, amon others.

The court had on November 29, 2023, made an order for the interim forfeiture of the cars, after listening to the EFCC lawyer, who moved the application the same.

While granting the order, the court ordered the EFCC to advertise the orders in a national newspaper for any interested persons or parties to appear before the court to show cause why the cars should not be finally forfeited.

The EFCC counsel informed the court that the forfeiture order had been advertised but no one had come forward to lay claim to the seized vehicles.

Justice Dipeolu after listening to the EFCC lawyer and perusing through the processes, acceded to the request of the anti-graft agency and ordered final forfeiture of the 36 cars.

An EFCC investigator, Olufemi Olukini, in an affidavit filed in support of the suit said “Sometime in April 2022, during an official meeting held at 7A Okoti-Eboh Street, Ikoyi Lagos between officials of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and EFCC officials, RCMP officials passed credible intelligence to the Commission which alleged that over 350 vehicles which werecomprehensively listed out on an excel sheet with their respective vehicle identification Number were stolen from Canada and shipped to Nigeria.

“These vehicles have been sold and/or are being sold on an online website www.jiji.com by some online vendors/agents while others are displayed for sale at various car stands across the country.

“Investigation carried out revealed that a substantial number of the motor vehicles described aforesaid were stolen from Canada and shipped to Nigeria between the years 2019-2021