FPRO Eulogises Policeman Whose " Three Daughters " Graduated From Law School Same Day

EMBRACING SERVICE AND FAMILY: THE INSPIRING JOURNEY OF SP ALAO MATTHEW BEYOND THE NOTION "CAN ANYTHING GOOD COME OUT OF THEIR JERUSALEM".





Despite efforts of Police Officers in ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians, which require commitment and dedication , an average Nigerian harbors the opinion that the children of Police officers, most especially, the ones who live or lived in the barracks cannot be great and successful.





This notion is indeed saddening and disheartening as Police Officers have been able to balance Policing duties with parenting and have given their children the best. Children of Police Officers are also entitled to the same privileges other children get, and they can also be great ambassadors of Nigeria wherever they find themselves.





Many who assess and value the history of the Nigeria Police Force in many areas, considering certain variables such as its national, regional and global developmental goals, agree that the force has indeed been a blessing to humanity through its endowments, rights, privileges, powers and capabilities to remould , and exhibit its revolutionary prowess to change things for good.





The Nigeris Police force has, however, lived to change the trajectory of the wrong notion and belief that police officers' children are cancerous to our society. This is far from the truth, as things speak for themselves, and they are evident.





In every triumph, we acknowledge the grace of God Almighty. Such is the sentiment echoed by SP Alao Matthew, a devoted police officer whose journey intertwines service to mankind with the blessings of family. His narrative speaks volumes of resilience, sacrifice, and the profound impact of nurturing a family amidst the demands of policing in Nigeria.





SP Alao Matthew who currently celebrates the recent academic milestones of his daughters, Ayomide Victoria Alao, Oyindamola Peace Alao, and Eniola Beatrice Adedokun (who he adopted), who were all called to the Bar on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of March, 2024, respectively, began his journey in the Nigeria Police Force on the 1st of January, 1991, and is billed to retire in 2026 upon completion of 35 years service.





SP Alao's journey has been marked by both triumph and tragedy. He lost his beloved wife, who was also a Police Officer, SP Abosede Alao, on the 8th of May, 2021, while stationed at the Police Training School Nekede, Imo state. Despite this profound loss, he persevered, and is currently serving as the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) at Onipanu Police Station, Ogun State Command, a role that brings him closer to his family home in Sango-Ota.





According to the Senior Officer, discussions in his household are open and free-flowing, reflecting a shared commitment to addressing societal challenges. SP Alao attributes his daughters' success not only to their individual choices but also to the guidance and mentoring provided by their late mother, whose discipline and dedication continue to shape their moral compass.





Reflecting on his daughters' career choices, SP Alao Matthew acknowledges the divine hand guiding their paths. He encourages parents to face similar circumstances to embrace their children's aspirations, emphasizing the importance of education and nurturing their talents. As SP Alao Matthew looks towards the future, he finds solace in prayer, entrusting his daughters' endeavours to the divine. Already, his daughters are making strides in contributing to society, with Ayomide actively involved in an NGO dedicated to assisting the disabled.





Notably, the youngest member of the family is a graduate of law currently serving the nation via the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Lagos State, poised to follow in her sisters' footsteps as she will be enrolling at the law school next year.





The Nigeria Police Force, while celebrating with Mr. Alao, on the successes of his children, acknowledges that his story serves as a testament to the transformative power of service, family, and steadfast faith in the face of adversity. The NPF urges all officers to imbibe the spirit of resilience and dedication to family and moral values as a sure guide to raising children worthy of their parents’ and nations’ pride.





ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA







