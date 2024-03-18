Chinese Man Accused Of Attempted Murder In Ogun Flees

A Chinese national, identified simply as Yespon, is currently on the run after allegedly using an electric shocker on one of his father’s employees, known as Kelvin Godwin, at a timber factory in Ijebu-Ode.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at a timber forest on the Ijebu-Ode-Owa Express Road last Tuesday at about 5.30pm.

It was gathered that trouble started when Godwin, a factory worker, was suspected of stealing flour believed to belong to Yespon’s father, known as Yenchingin.

While an argument ensued between the two over the stolen flour, the absconding suspect was said to have drawn out the electric shocker and used it on Godwin, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The victim, it was learnt, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment by other factory workers, including Yespon’s father.

A police source privy to the incident said that the suspect fled the scene after allegedly committing the crime.

When contacted on Sunday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident and told our correspondent that the Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters had intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Odutola said, “There was an allegation that Godwin stole flour that belongs to the factory he works at. An investigation reveals the factory is owned by Yespon’s father. The suspect allegedly used an electric shocker on Godwin and fled the scene.

“Our men in the division have intensified efforts to arrest the suspect. However, the father, who is the owner of the factory, has been with the victim, who has been responding to treatment, in the hospital to offer him support. Meanwhile, the case will be transferred to the State CID for further investigation.”

An earlier incident reportedly occurred in Kano when another Chinese man, Frank Geng-Quangrong, allegedly stabbed his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, to death in Janbulo quarters, Kumbotso LGA of Kano, in September 2022.

The suspect was arrested and is currently standing trial for culpable homicide before a Kano High Court.