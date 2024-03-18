Delta Monarch Condemns Killing Of Soldiers By His Community Youths

Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom of Delta State, HRM Clement Ikolo, has said one the 16 soldiers killed by youths on Thursday stood firmly to protect him during the presentation of staff office to him in November 2023.

CKNNews recalls that 16 troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, in Bomadi local government area of Delta State were attacked by some youths following the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

Acting Director Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Saturday, said the tragic incident happened when the troops were on a peace mission.

Reacting to the heinous act, the Ughelli monarch said it was saddening that the military men who came in to protect the people lost their lives.

The traditional ruler, in a video sighted by us, said one of the gallant military personnel was “supportive and stood firmly” by him during his inauguration.

“It is very sad times for our kingdom in Delta State and for Nigeria generally. It is really a very sad time. And my heart is really saddened,” Ikolo said.

“The military men are the people who are there to protect our nation. They should be held in high esteem. They (slain soldiers) were here to protect us from people who wanted to invade our land and commit heinous crimes.

“It is very sad these same people who they came to protect and also part of us were the ones with these kind of heinous acts (that) carried out and killed (them) in the process. It is very sad. I totally condemn it.

“It is unacceptable and to crown it all, one of them who was killed in the process was somebody who put in all he could at the time of my presentation of staff of office in November last year. He was very supportive. He stood firmly by me.

“I’m short of words. May their souls…and the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God receive peace.”

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Army and the families of the deceased soldiers.



