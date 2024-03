A lady has been arrested in Lagos while trying to transact business with newly minted N90,000 notes in N1000 denominations

This was the post of Lagos Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Benjamin Hundeyin on the incident on his twitter handle as obtained by CKNNews

"A vigilant POS operator raised the alarm after a customer, Linda Ihebinike, attempted carrying out a transaction with fake N1000 notes to the tune of N90,000. Investigation is ongoing."