Breaking: 48 Hours After 16 Soldiers Were Killed, Military Moves In, Destroy Delta Community ( Pictures)

Report reaching CKNNews have it that less than 48 hours after 15 soldiers were killed in a community in Delta State, soldiers have moved in swiftly to destroy the community

Pictures obtained by CKNNews showed the village being burnt by soldiers

The fate of the occupiers is not known as at the time of this report

Many residents of the Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, on Friday, fled the communities as soldiers took over the area and reportedly set some houses ablaze in reaction to the killing of 16 soldiers, including senior officers.





CKNNews reported late on Saturday that 16 bodies of the soldiers were recovered by soldiers of the Joint Task Force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, at the Okuama community.

Some of the recovered corpses had their heads severed off, while the stomachs of others were ripped off with some of the vital organs missing

Video Source : Channels TV

