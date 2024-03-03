Ogun Serial Killer: Police Urges Families To Come And Identify Pictures Of Their Missing Daughters

Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has called on family and relatives to come out with pictures of their missing persons, especially ladies, for identification by a prime suspect of a ritual gang, Adebayo Azeez, who specializes in luring women to death through a dating app, Mychat.

Azeez was said to be member of a ritual syndicate who confessed to the police recently while being paraded by CP Alamutu, at the Police Officers’ Mess, Abeokuta, that he had killed at least seven women for ritual through the hook up site.

The name of the ritual gang members include: Moses Abidemi Awuraji, Maria Awuraji, Oluwo Samuel Monday; Prophet Peter Oluwalese; Akinwunmi Ifatosin; Prophet Jamiu Yusuf; Sheriff Agbai and Osojieahen Alionetouria, Segun a.k.a Alfa Ariwo, now on the run.

But, CP, in a statement by the Police Police Ralations Officer, Omolola Odutola, urged family and relatives of missing ladies to come out with their pictures to identify with the pictures of victims killed by Azeez and his gang found on his android phone during his arrest and Investigation by the police.

He lamented that most of the ladies killed and used for ritual purposes by the syndicate were lured with money on the dating site advising parents and guardians to create time for their children particularly ladies to strengthen family ties with them.

Alamutu, said” in furtherance of the ongoing tragic investigation, involving one Adebayo Olamide Azeez ‘m’ 35yrs the prime suspect in a reported case of a missing person that triggered a discreet investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department of Ogun State Police Command has made potent confessions that he has murdered the ladies whose photographs are attached , in a similar manner he murdered one Adijat Sulaimon ‘f’ for ritual purposes.”

“Meticulous search conducted on the prime suspect’s android phone which delved into his gallery, the investigating team were able to access folders where Olamide Azeez saved up the pictures of the deceased ladies displayed, his shocking revelation aligned that him and his syndicates have since killed the trio as shown”.

“The Command hereby urges interested persons to step forward with pictures of their missing relatives for onward identification by the prime suspect. Anyone with leading clues that will assist the police in the instant investigation are advised to contact the State Criminal Investigation Department to volunteer information that will lead in tracking down one Segun otherwise known as”Alfa Ariwo” who is now at large.”

“the Commissioner of Police hereby reiterate that parents should inculcate quite family moments where parents can relate and create ties with their children.”

The CP, however, warned young ladies to by wary of dating sites so ad not ot be entrapped by criminally minded people which uses the social media platform for negative act

“Taking into cognizance, the increase of reported cases of missing persons, the Ogun State Police Command is by these disclosures through its platform of advocacy to advice young persons, especially young ladies to be wary of negative entrapment of online dating sites but rather utilize the positive face of social media to advance their personal safety, by remaining cautious and alert.” he added