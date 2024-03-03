Pastor E A Adeboye Narrates His Near Death Experience





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has recounted how he escaped death by the whiskers during his 82nd birthday.

The cleric stated this on Saturday as he clocked 82 during the celebration held at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Narrating the incident which occurred many years ago, Adeboye said his former driver also admitted that the cleric and his wife escaped death in several accidents on the way to Ilorin, Kwara State.

Adeboye noted that the most frightening was one in which their vehicle came face to face with a trailer that was coming at full speed on a narrow path, by a bridge that had a river by its side.

“Somehow we passed,” he said, noting that it was a miracle that they escaped unhurt in the incident, which left both him and his driver shaking.

Adeboye said the escape amazed his driver, that to Ilorin, all he was repeating was “wonderful.”

“That I’m alive today is because His name is called wonderful,” he added.

Adeboye appreciated the church members for celebrating him, praying that none of them would die young and that they would be greater than him.

Preaching on the theme, ‘On Eagles Wings,’ Adeboye disclosed that his 82nd birthday anniversary also commemorated the 38th anniversary of the annual Special Holy Ghost Service which was organised by the church.