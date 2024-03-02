Nollywood Actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu Passes On

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Nollywood actor Mr John Okafor aka is dead

Okafor CKNNews gathered died today 

His death has been confirmed by the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas via his social media handle 

He was 63 at the time of death

Mr Ibu has been having some health challenges leading to amputation 

Short Profile 

John Ikechukwu Okafor, (17 October 1961 – 2 March 2024 

Popularly known as Mr. Ibu, was a Nigerian actor and comedian.

Born

John Ikechukwu Okafor

17 October 1961 (age 62)

State of Origin: Enugu State

Died March 2, 2024

Attended

Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu

Occupation(s) Actor, comedian

Acted over 100 Movies, Comedies 


Full Statement by AGN President Chief Emeka Rollas

“Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr lbu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال