Nollywood Actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu Passes On

Nollywood actor Mr John Okafor aka is dead
Okafor CKNNews gathered died today
His death has been confirmed by the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas via his social media handle
He was 63 at the time of death
Mr Ibu has been having some health challenges leading to amputation
Short Profile
John Ikechukwu Okafor, (17 October 1961 – 2 March 2024
Popularly known as Mr. Ibu, was a Nigerian actor and comedian.
Born
John Ikechukwu Okafor
17 October 1961 (age 62)
State of Origin: Enugu State
Died March 2, 2024
Attended
Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu
Occupation(s) Actor, comedian
Acted over 100 Movies, Comedies
Full Statement by AGN President Chief Emeka Rollas
“Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr lbu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace.”