Nollywood Actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu Passes On

Nollywood actor Mr John Okafor aka is dead

Okafor CKNNews gathered died today

His death has been confirmed by the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas via his social media handle

He was 63 at the time of death

Mr Ibu has been having some health challenges leading to amputation

Short Profile

John Ikechukwu Okafor, (17 October 1961 – 2 March 2024

Popularly known as Mr. Ibu, was a Nigerian actor and comedian.

Born

John Ikechukwu Okafor

17 October 1961 (age 62)

State of Origin: Enugu State

Died March 2, 2024

Attended

Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu

Occupation(s) Actor, comedian

Acted over 100 Movies, Comedies





Full Statement by AGN President Chief Emeka Rollas

“Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr lbu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace.”