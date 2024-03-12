My Rev Father BAC, On A Personal Note! By Yomi Badejo Okusanya

My Rev Father BAC, On A Personal Note!

I remember the exact time I decided to pursue Public Relations as a career. What I cannot recall is when exactly I fell in love with it. All I know is that the more I progressed in it, the deeper I fell.

When the new President of the Institute invited me to chair its 61st Conference & AGM Planning Committee, it did not take me too long to realise the huge potentials the activities held for redefining the perception of Public Relations in Nigeria.

Working with an amazing group of highly passionate and talented members, we have repackaged and expanded the concept of the twin events into the Nigeria Public Relations Week (NPRW). It will be the largest convocation of professionals numbering over 2000 from various sectors, engaging key decision makers for days on end, thus selling the value of Public Relations as a significant management discipline.

Distinguished colleagues, NPRW is holding in Abeokuta, Ogun State from Monday 22 to Friday 26 April and in line with my mantra of ‘public relations itself needing public relations’, this will afford us the much needed opportunity to sell our relevance to the desired target audience. In other words, it is time to bring our ‘A’ game to play.

However, there can be never an ‘A’ game if there are no ‘A’ players. This is where you come in. Most if not all of us, have complained endlessly about the state of Public Relations practice and indeed the Institute in Nigeria. This is an opportunity to be part of a legacy of progressive change and actively get involved in redefining the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria.

Your CONTRIBUTION to this renewed drive is pivotal and YOU can show support for our beloved profession by registering, attending, sponsoring partnering and promoting the Nigeria Public Relations Week convened by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. Working together, we CAN surely build the Public Relations practice of our dreams.

This is my personal note and solemn appeal to you as I look forward to personally receiving you in Abeokuta.

To register, please visit www.niprng.org.ng

My name is Olúyọmí Bọ́dúnrìn Àlàdé Bádéjọ-Òkúsànyà, FNIPR, and I am Boldy Public Relations!