Billionaire Modupe Alakija's Husband Is Not A Pauper..By Aduroja Temitope

To Many Nigerians, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija married a Poverty-striken destitute and underprivileged man.

On social media, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija kicked her husband out of her house after over 30 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, unknown to many Nigerians, Mr Modupe Alakija, the husband of the richest woman in Africa is a well- to -do man. He's a billionaire just like his wife. He came from a reputable family in Lagos State.

Kindly read his Biography;

Modupe Alakija, Folorunsho Alakija’s husband was born on the 5th of May, 1949 in Nigeria and moved to the UK after his elementary education for advanced and higher studies.

Modupe Alakija finished from the Cambridge University, and was called to the British bar in 1970.

Modupe Alakija is a successful lawyer and businessman. He is the chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, the company that owns a stake in the lucrative Agbami oil field. He is also the executive vice chairman of Dayspring Property Development Company Limited, a real estate company.

Now my question is: What give Nigerians assurance that it was the woman who kicked the husband out of their matrimonial home?

What if it happened the other way round??

The last time I checked, the family is yet to release press statement to this effective. Non of their four children have addressed the media on this trending story. As of now, nobody can ascertain the cause of the divorce.

Why can't we exercise little patience and wait for the family to address members of the public about the divorce before taking side or casting aspersions on someone??

I rest my case!!

©️ Aduroja Temitope