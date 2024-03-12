Lagos ex-governor Ambode’s Chef Remanded In Prison For Alleged Theft

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of one Victor Abayomi, a chef to the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, for allegedly stealing valuables worth millions of naira at the former governor’s Ikoyi residence.

Chief Magistrate Mr Peter Nwaka, who made the order, remanded the defendant for 30 days at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Abayomi is facing two counts bordering on conspiracy and theft preferred against him by the State Security Service.

The SSS prosecuting counsel, Joshua Babalola, told the court that Abayomi and others who are still at large conspired among themselves and committed the offences at the residence of the former governor.

He alleged that the defendant carted away valuable items worth millions of naira from his employer’s residence in Ikoyi.

Babalola said the defendant absconded to Old Garage, Molorundo Local Government Area, Osun State, where he was arrested on March 7, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Magistrate Nwaka adjourned the case until April 8, 2024, for investigation and presentation of facts.