MC Oluomo’s Aide Dies In Car Crash On Third Mainland Bridge





Akintoye Benson, an aide to the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has reportedly died.

Benson, who was seen in a wrecked vehicle in a viral video, was said to have died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night.

Confirming his death, a friend of the deceased, Ogunseye Vincent, wrote on his Facebook page that the late Benson was a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

“The news of your passing came to me as a rude shock. You were a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

“Though the memory we shared remains forever, I take solace in the trust that Olodumare will grant your soul a peaceful rest. Sail well to eternity, Comrade Akintoye Benson (Baba Ogun),” he added.

Until his death, Benson was the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H.

Efforts to reach Akinsanya for a comment proved abortive as his phone could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.