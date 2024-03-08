80-year-old Man Commits Suicide In Lagos

An 80-year-old man, Isiyaka Ayinde, has reportedly committed suicide at the Watch Tower in the Araromi Imota area of Lagos State.

It waa gathered that the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A police source said that, according to a tenant in the compound, the deceased hung himself with a rope in the kitchen.

“He heard his children shouting that he should come and see Baba in the kitchen. When he ran into the kitchen, he saw the lifeless body of the tenant hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary proof of one of the windows in the kitchen,” the police source said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident

He added that due to age and religious convictions, the deceased’s family insisted that the body be buried immediately.

He said, “The scene has been visited by the DCB personnel of the division, and photographs were taken.

“The family of the deceased is not interested in depositing the body at the mortuary but rather prefer burying the corpse immediately as a result of the age and religious inclination of the deceased.”

In January, it was reported that a female marketing employee of a bank in Ikorodu, Lagos State, committed suicide.

The deceased, 32-year-old Amarachi Ugochukwu, was said to have drunk an insecticide.



