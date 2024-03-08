Man Berates Late Wigwe’s Daughter For Greeting VP Shettima Seating





A man, simply identified as #sadiqsolar has berated the daughter of late Herbert Wigwe for seating down to greet the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, during her father’s funeral ceremony adding that she “lacks properhome training”.

Sharing photos via his X handle on Thursday, he wrote: “Same Man, different regard. Whoever that girl is,she lacks proper home training. You don't shake a person old enough to be your father while seating down.”





Netizens however came for him stating that she is in mourning and the VP will understand.

#Abubakar_Mhmmad wrote: “You don't need to have opinion on everything sir, she might be wrong but I'm sure Mr.VP will understand that she's at her lowest moment,she has of recent loss both her parents and the reason for him being their is to commiserate with her and the family, let's avoid judging people”

#Nabilah_jay wrote: “Do you people think at all? This lady just lost 3 of her family and you are here chasing clout over her not standing up to greet someone.”

“When you lose your parents and a sibling in one day, you can greet people the way you like at their funeral service,” #TheLitePhoenix wrote.

#mayor_swissnd asked: “She suppose throw herself for ground abi ?”

#Nigerian_Doctor wrote: “Someone is grieving but handshakes and respect is your priority.”

#Olowu007 wrote: “Is it Dangote's Dad that died or the Lady? A girl that's mourning the death of her father, mother and sibling on the same day should be worried about standing up? You no dey disappoint sha!!!”