Man Berates Late Wigwe’s Daughter For Greeting VP Shettima Seating

byCKN NEWS -
0

 


A man, simply identified as #sadiqsolar has berated the daughter of late Herbert Wigwe for seating down to greet the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, during her father’s funeral ceremony adding that she “lacks properhome training”.

Sharing photos via his X handle on Thursday, he wrote: “Same Man, different regard. Whoever that girl is,she lacks proper home training. You don't shake a person old enough to be your father while seating down.”


Netizens however came for him stating that she is in mourning and the VP will understand.

#Abubakar_Mhmmad wrote: “You don't need to have opinion on everything sir, she might be wrong but I'm sure Mr.VP will understand that she's at her lowest moment,she has of recent loss both her parents and the reason for him being their is to commiserate with her and the family, let's avoid judging people”

#Nabilah_jay wrote: “Do you people think at all? This lady just lost 3 of her family and you are here chasing clout over her not standing up to greet someone.”

“When you lose your parents and a sibling in one day, you can greet people the way you like at their funeral service,” #TheLitePhoenix wrote.

#mayor_swissnd asked: “She suppose throw herself for ground abi ?”

#Nigerian_Doctor wrote: “Someone is grieving but handshakes and respect is your priority.”

#Olowu007 wrote: “Is it Dangote's Dad that died or the Lady? A girl that's mourning the death of her father, mother and sibling on the same day should be worried about standing up? You no dey disappoint sha!!!”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال