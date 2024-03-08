New REA Mgt Team :Tinubu Offers Fresh Appointment To Ganduje’s Son

Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar, Executive Director, Technical Services of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), is the son of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Bola Tinubu had appointed Umar into the new REA management team following the indefinite suspension slammed on the agency’s team led by Ahmad Salihijo.

Salhijo, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, was suspended alongside three directors who worked with him.

The directors are Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services; and Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

