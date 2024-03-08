Shun Crowded Gathering Over Potential Threat, DSS Warns Nigerians

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday, cautioned Nigerians across the country to avoid crowded places or suspicious locations to avoid “potential threats” that may come out from Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs).

The secret police, in its message to both Christian and Muslim faithful to felicitate with them at their Lent and coming Ramadan seasons respectively, said the advice became imperative in order to live in a peaceful environment.

Peter Afunanya, the spokesman of the secret police, also cautioned clerics from both religions, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to refrain from economic exploitation, sabotage or profiteering during these important obligations.

“Residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” Afunanya said, stressing that the service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the populace.