Man Arrested For Impersonating Force PRO Muyiwa Adejobi

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has announced the arrest of a man who was caught impersonating him.

Adejobi disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Friday.

The suspect was also said to have duped unsuspecting Nigerians.

His caption read, "This young man was arrested for impersonating me.

"He has duped some unsuspecting Nigerians. I wish to see him while the investigation is ongoing.

"It's a pity some people could be so gullible. "We will still address the public on this case and many others. He will soon be unveiled so that people can know him."

It was reported in September 2023 how the Lagos State Police Command arrested one Nwagu Emmanuel for allegedly impersonating a commissioner of police to facilitate the release of a suspect from police custody.



