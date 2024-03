A final year medical student of Abia State University Uturu Miss Favour Okpanku is dead

Favour died on Thursday March 21, 2024 in a ghastly motor accident.

She is the daughter of an Isialangwa, Abia First Class Monarch HRM Eze Paul Okpanku

It could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press where the accident

Her entire family has been thrown into mourning over tragic incident

Source : Abia Gazette