Nigeria's Foremost Broadcaster Boni Onogwu Turns 60

Nigeria's foremost broadcaster Chief Boniface Owoicho Onogwu is 60

The Orokam (Ogbadibo LGA, Benue State) born veteran broadcaster of over 40 years career started at Radio Nigeria, Ikoyi, Lagos in 1983

He moved to Rhythm 93.7fm, Lekki Beach in 1998

Onogwu was Pioneer Head of Station, Rhythm 94.7fm, Abuja from 2001-2003.

Pioneer Station Manager, Solid fm, Enugu in 2012 and now Dep. General Manager, Magic 102.9fm, Aba, Abia State.





Popularly called Boni with da face on Radio Nigeria, later Big Baad Boni on Rhythm back then, he's now known as Big Boni, Okateche 1 of Orokam, his native place and Enyioha 1 in Aba.

Boni Onogwu learnt under broadcast veterans like Sidney Ufeli, Chris Awuzie, George Omagbemi, Osaze Iyamu, Willie Egbe, Veronica Osawere, Zachary Mohammed, Ikenna Ndaguba, Benson Idonije (Burna Boy's Maternal Grandfather), Jacob Akinyemi-Johnson, JAJ, Ndidi ('Japanese') Osaka, to mention a few amongst colleagues in News, Programmes, Engineering, Admin, etc.

He's an embodiment of fun which reflects in his ever boyish looks and attitude to life.



