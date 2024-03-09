Kano Govt Empowers 1, 000 Female Farmers With Goats etc

The empowerment, which was to commemorate the International Women Day, was facilitated through the Kano State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL).





This development was announced in a post shared on the official X handle of the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Saturday, March 9.





Caption reads: "We marked the International Women’s Day, yesterday, with the launch of the distribution of agricultural inputs such as fertilizer, rice and maize seeds, goats, and water pumping machines to approximately 1000 women in Kano.





"These beneficiaries were chosen from communities near the vast Falgore forest to mitigate the impact of climate change and enhance the livelihoods of rural women farmers.





"The women farmers were deliberately selected as recipients of this empowerment to commemorate the IWD with an action that can ignite the rapid progress of our women, particularly those residing in rural areas.





"The empowerment program is facilitated through the Kano State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL)."



