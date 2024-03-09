IGP Egbetokun Visits Dubai Police Seeks Bilateral Cooperation

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, and the Dubai Management Team, Lt. Gen. Abdulla Khalifa Obaid Al Marri, have discussed exploring the potential for bilateral cooperation and the sharing of intelligence





They also discussed ways of enhancing collaborative efforts in the realm of law enforcement.





This was announced in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, March 8.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, representing Nigeria with distinction at the 14th World Police Summit in Dubai, actively engaged in the summit's proceedings, showcasing Nigeria's commitment to international policing standards. In a significant development, following the summit, IGP Egbetokun was warmly received at the Dubai Police Headquarters on March 8th by Lt. Gen. Abdulla Khalifa Obaid Al Marri, the esteemed Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, and the Dubai Management Team.





“The visit provided an invaluable opportunity for both police chiefs and their respective delegations to engage in extensive discussions exploring the potential for bilateral cooperation and the sharing of intelligence. Fruitful deliberations took place, underscoring the mutual interest of Nigeria and Dubai in enhancing collaborative efforts in the realm of law enforcement. Among the topics discussed were strategies for combating transnational crime, bolstering security measures, and fostering closer ties between the two nations' police forces.





“A poignant moment captured during the visit was Lt. Gen. Abdulla Khalifa Obaid Al Marri, the Commander-In-Chief, Dubai Police, presenting a token of appreciation to IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, symbolizing the spirit of cooperation and goodwill between the two law enforcement entities.





“As Nigeria continues to prioritize global partnerships in its efforts to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of its citizens, the promising discussions held between the Nigerian Police Force and Dubai Police heralds a new chapter of collaboration in the fight against transnational threats.”





Source: X | PoliceNG

——

