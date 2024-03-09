Governors , Dignatories Attend Wigwe's Burial ( Pictures)





Dignatories, guests and hundreds of mourners were at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpi in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State venue of the funeral service for the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizzy.





Some dignitaries present at Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and son Chizi's funeral service were; LP presidential candidate for 2023; Peter Obi; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, business leader Aliko Dangote; HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II; Gov. Alex Otti, Gov. Dapo Abiodun; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Gov. Babajide Sawno-Olu, and others.





Family members and friends, had on Friday, attended the Christian wake organised in honour of the deceased in the community.





Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died on February 9, 2024, in a helicopter crash that occurred near a border town between California and Nevada, United States.



