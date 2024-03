President Bola Tinubu has suspended the implementation of the recently enacted Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) by the Ministry of Interior

Tinubu also directed the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to review the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) policy.

A joint committee comprising members of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Interior, NACCIMA, and other stakeholders will be formed to review the EEL policy.